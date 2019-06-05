The Little Mix star looks HOT!

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, 25, appears to be enjoying some well-deserved time off following her hectic schedule.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of stories featuring her and her besties posing in bikinis as they relaxed on a private yacht in Formentera, Spain, close to the party island of Ibiza.

But it wasn’t just the lavish yacht that the Geordie star and her friends were showing off – with their incredible bodies stealing the show as they sported skimpy bikinis.

Perrie opted for a fitting yellow bikini for the boat trip – and she looks AMAZING.

The holiday follows Perrie’s recent trip to Madrid, where she jetted off to support footballer beau, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as his team competed and won the Champions League Final.

Despite Alex being benched during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, Perrie showed support, backing her man as she ran on the pitch to congratulate him as the match finished.

The couple then smiled for photos, posing with the trophy whilst looking as loved up as ever.

Even in the shirt Perrie still managed to look as glamourous as ever, wearing it cropped, styling with cycling shorts and trainers from her latest campaign with Superga – which are a firm favourite with Kate Middleton.

Perrie’s man Alex, also 25, is also enjoying time on the yacht, soaking up the sun following a busy and successful football season. In a video on his Instagram story the sportsman gives us a glimpse at his abs, alongside the stunning views.

With Perrie taking the music and fashion industry by storm, and Alex winning in the football world, we reckon that the love birds are this generation’s answer to Posh and Becks!

As the pair enjoy quality time together, we wonder if they’ll be the first Little Mix couple to tie the knot?

Fellow Little Mixer Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend, Chris Hughes, recently hinted towards a proposal in his latest Instagram post – eek!

It’s fab to see the girls so loved up!

Words by: Ariana Longson.