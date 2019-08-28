Go girl

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards certainly mixed up her appearance as she headed to Leeds festival last weekend, sporting a serious change to her signature blonde barnet.

Posing alongside her football star boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the iconic music event, the 26-year-old songstress looked seriously funky as she rocked bright BLUE hair.

Captioning the edgy series of snaps, Pez simply wrote: ‘Leeds 🤘🏼.’

If you’re a lover of the pop star’s pretty blonde locks, there’s no need to worry, this colourful new do was just a wig. Good choice, Perrie. Cutting your hair into a bob and dying it blue in the name of festival fashion is probably too much commitment.

Despite the fact the singer’s out-there look was only temporary, hordes of Little Mix fans took to the comment section beneath the upload to insist Perrie could sport blue hair 24/7 and still look as fab as ever.

One wrote: ‘IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CANT DO,’ and a second added: ‘How can you pull of that blue wig. It looks so good on you 😩😍.’

Meanwhile, others swooned over Perrie and Alex’s sweetness.

‘What a couple. Find someone who hug you like Alex hugs Perrie 😍,’ one follower declared. Too right!

Despite seeming like total couple goals, Perrie recently confessed that her struggles with anxiety put a strain on their relationship.

Opening up about the crippling issue, she said: ‘I’ve got nobody to reason with me and I can’t rationalise it in my head or get a sense of it.

‘It got to the point where my mum was coming to the studio with me, she would drive to work with me because I couldn’t get in a car on my own…’

Describing how it put roadblocks in the way of her and Alex’s romance, she went on to tell Glamour: ‘Even now, my boyfriend lives in Manchester because he plays for Liverpool so when he moved, it was c**p and then once this started happening. I still can’t get the train on my own, it freaks me out and makes me feel really claustrophobic. I feel uneasy…’