Wow!

Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson have treated their millions of fans to two stunning snaps today.

Around the same time early Thursday evening, the Little Mix pair delighted their Instagram followers with close up pictures of themselves.

In Perrie’s shot, the 25-year-old singer is posing in a light green crop top and jeans as she stares intently into the camera.

Her make-up looks flawless in the snap captioned: ‘Found the light.’

Showing her appreciation, bandmate Jesy soon commented, ‘Yes you did,’ with a heart eye emoji.

Woman Like Me singer Jesy, 28, also posted a selfie with a similar close up crop.

The brunette looks gorgeous as she too pouts into camera in the captionless image.

Showing her the same love, Perrie commented under the shot: ‘There she isssss’ along with the same heart eye emoji.

The girls recently released their brand new single Bounce Back, and it’s on track to be another top 10 hit.

Speaking about their new music, the band said it’s all about empowering their fans.

‘We’d like to be remembered for spreading positivity and giving people confidence through our music,’ Jesy told the Metro.

‘We feel like we change a lot fans mindsets through our music. They tell us and message us saying how our music really effected them, which is amazing for us, that’s why we do it.’

Perrie admitted they struggled with their latest album because they’re all so loved up right now.

‘It’s like using it as therapy in the studio; we have a little bitch session, it feels great and then you come up with great concept, melodies and lyrics,’ she said.

‘But then, when you’re all happy and loved up it’s like, “What should we write about?”

‘But that’s why our latest album is so empowering, fierce, and ballsy. Because it’s not like “boohoo”. We’re just empowered women who have something to say.’