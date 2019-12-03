'Who give you permission to look this stunning?'

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards left fans and followers gobsmacked by her beauty when she shared a series of seriously stunning photos on Instagram.

The iconic pop songstress, posed in a gorgeously elegant, split leg black gown, baring her shoulders and chest and sparkling in a pair of silver drop earrings.

Pez teamed the look with a pair of shimmering black and silver heels and wore her hair in an edgy but sophisticated updo.

The girl band member, who makes up one quarter of Little Mix, also posted some snaps of her and her football pro boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Posing next to the Liverpool FC player, Perrie proudly beamed beside her man as the pair got ready to head off to a charity ball for The James Milner Foundation.

Admitting that her bae makes her happy enough to flash a cheesy grin, Perrie wrote, ‘I don’t normally smile in pictures but how can I not smile when I’m around him?! 🖤’

Later, the blonde South Shields born beauty shared some more up close photos, confessing that Alex isn’t a fan of posing for selfies.

‘Here’s some rare selfies I forced my boyfriend to do! Enjoy 🖤,’ she joked.

Obvs, loads of Little Mix fans and Perrie’s famous pals swooned over the beautiful snap shots.

‘Beautiful couple 😍,’ wrote fellow LM lady, Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

While Geordie Shore gal turned telly hosting favourite Vicky Pattison added, ‘Stunning couple 💘.’

Meanwhile, Perrie’s adoring supporters gushed over her beauty.

‘You’re unreal like who the f**k looks like that??? 😩😍🔥,’ wrote one.

‘Damn ma’m who give u permission to look this stunning 😭,’ chipped in a second.

‘OH LORD, YOU’RE A REAL GODDESS😍😍😍😍,’ penned a third.

Others aimed their comments at Alex, urging him to pop the question to Perrie.

‘ALEX PUT THAT DAMN RING ON HER FINGER NOW‼️’