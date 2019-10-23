‘So it’s official..’ Peter Andre announces AMAZING news in very exciting post

Peter Andre is set to take on the lead role in Thriller the Muscial and he is over the moon.

The 46-year-old singer turned TV presenter will be turning back time to step into the late Michael Jackson’s shoes when he performs as lead in Thriller Live the musical.

He made the exciting announcement to his 1.2m followers on Instagram, having uploaded a video of him performing some of Michael’s hits and captioned it, “So it’s official……… I will be the lead in the outstanding west end show Thriller from Dec 10th for a short time. Grab your tickets and come enjoy. This video was from last years performance for the Princes Trust. @tajjackson @poppa3t @janetjackson @latoyajackson”

Pete made an appearance on Good Morning Britain to also unveil his news.

Speaking about how it came about, he said, “Last year I did the Prince’s Trust with Thriller and we had an incredible response and they’ve asked me back, it’s just amazing.”

Pete will make a special 12-night guest appearance from Dec 10-22 at West End’s Lyric Theatre.

He will become the first in a series of guest stars that mark the show’s final six months at the theatre – before ending its record-breaking 11-year run on 26 April 2020 to allow the venue to be refurbished.

It will have completed 4,705 performances at this point, making it the longest running show ever at the theatre and the 11th longest running musical in West End history.

Pete, who last appeared in the production in 2018 as part of its 4,000th West End performance celebration is currently appearing in the UK tour of Grease.

He added, “I had such an amazing experience performing in Thriller Live’s 4,000th gala night and I can’t wait to come back for a full run of shows. This is such an honour for me because Michael Jackson was musically the biggest influence in my life and career. He made me dream of being on stage and to be part of music.”