The singer made the admission on Loose Women this week

Peter Andre admits he has banned daughter Princess from watching Love Island.

The horrified Mysterious Girl singer said the 12-year-old, who he shares with first wife Katie Price, called him ‘mean’ after he told her she couldn’t watch it.

Appearing on Loose Women this week, Pete said it’s getting tougher and tougher to tell Princess and Junior they can’t watch certain shows as they’re getting older.

’It’s really difficult because Junior is 14 now and he’s like: “Are you going to let me watch it?”

‘I’m like: “But but but.” Then he goes: “I’ll just go and watch it on my phone.”

View this post on Instagram Classic 🎶🎶❤️❤️🎶🎶❤️😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on May 28, 2019 at 6:24am PDT Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘My daughter is 12. I feel bad because I’m just like: “No.” She thinks I’m mean.

‘It doesn’t mean I’m right. I always say this – every parent’s got a different thing, they use their discretion. For me, I just think she’s a bit young. She said to me: “Would you ever let me go on Love Island?”

‘I said: “When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and doing sermons on Sundays you can go on.”

‘I don’t mean to be strict. They get told everything by their friends anyway.’

Pete went on: ‘Junior is getting to the stage where he wants to hang out and watch things. His friends have it on their phones and they watch it on catch-up.’