Pete and the GMB hosts were discussing Love Island

Peter Andre found himself dodging an awkward question about ex-wife Katie Price during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 46, is standing in as a showbiz correspondent while regular host Richard Arnold is off.

Pete and GMB hosts Ben Shepherd, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid were discussing Love Island, when Ben asked if Amy was ‘too naive’ about finding true love in the villa.

Pete – who fell for Katie while in the I’m a Celebrity jungle back in 2004 – replied: ‘You’re probably right but when I did I’m A Celebrity I’d never seen it before.

‘I was living overseas and I’d never seen it, I just thought it was a bit of a survivor programme.’

Referencing his romance, Ben chimed in, ‘It was a little bit like Love Island in many ways, it was for you wasn’t it Pete?’

Pete expertly replied: ‘It was yeah, but anyway, in other news…’

His answer prompted lots of laughter from the GMB hosts, and Ben added: ‘You brought that up by the way!’

‘Let’s dip out of that one!’ Susanna also laughed before they moved swiftly on.

Pete and Katie married just a year after falling for each other on the show. They split in 2009.

Pete’s reluctance to speak about his ex comes after Katie claimed she and the singer would still be married if it wasn’t for her obsession with fame.

She revealed: ‘With Pete, I probably wouldn’t have done so much stuff in the media because I reckon we still would be together if certain people hadn’t been involved, 100%.

‘But you learn, and maybe it wouldn’t have made me the person I am today. I’m a hopeless romantic and at least that’s a good side to me. I’m very loving.’