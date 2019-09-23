Peter Andre announces a seriously exciting new business venture

☕☕☕

Peter Andre has unveiled a seriously exciting, brand new business venture to his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Mysterious Girl singer revealed that he has launched his very own coffee brand, aptly called Coffee By Andre.

The dad-of-four shared a video snippet of his new range of coffee beans and machines at work, captioning the upload: ‘Coffee By Andre coming soon. 3 years in the making. The machines, the beans and all the in-betweens. Subscribe now on www.coffeebyandre.com.’

Of course, dozens of Peter’s loyal fans quickly commented on the post, with one excited supporter writing: ‘Oh my! 😍☕🙌,’ and a second chipping in: ‘Owwwww I need to taste this espresso! Italian coffee addict here 😆🇮🇹.’

Meanwhile, another wished Pete well in his coffee journey: ‘Good luck with the new adventure. Looks yummy 🍵🍵.’

Peter is no stranger to the world of caffeinated hot beverages, previously owning his very own coffee shop, The New York Coffee Club in Brighton, which was in business between 2011 and 2016.

Opening up about the bigger and better business venture, he told new! magazine: ‘Over the past few years we’ve been working on my coffee business. Anyone who knows me knows I’m a coffee fanatic, so I’m excited to announce we’ll be launching Coffee by Andre very soon.

‘It’s something my family and I know a lot about – and we want to bring the perfect flat white and espresso to your home. We’ll be launching machines, our own blend of beans and everything that goes with it.

‘Im determined to show everyone who doesn’t already know why coffee is so good. And for those of you who do know, get ready!’