Peter Andre made a cheeky sex joke to his stunning wife Emily MacDonagh as the married pair presented a cooking segment on ITV’s Lorraine today.

As the couple taught viewers how to make Cypriot dish, souvlaki, in a beautiful beach setting, the Mysterious Girl singer couldn’t help but make a naughty dig.

As 46-year-old Peter explained that the pork in the recipe needed to marinade for 30 minutes, he asked junior doctor, Emily, 29: ‘What can we do in 30 minutes babe?’

Grinning at her hubby’s tongue and cheek gag, Emily grinned as pop star ran off to recline in a hammock in the background, inviting the mum-of-two to join him.

Hitting back at Pete’s mischievous comment, Emily chuckled: ‘Well wait for this to marinade!’

The couple were joined on the sunny trip by Peter’s eldest children, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, who he shares with ex wife, Katie Price.

The getaway comes after claims made by 41-year-old Katie that Peter is refusing to let her record music with their children.

The glamour model has insisted that her ex is desperate to get there first.

Princess has already featured on Katie’s new single, Hurricane, but she is keen to get Junior involved too.

Speaking to Flex FM, pop star wannabe Pricey, revealed: ‘[Princess] is actually a really good singer, and Junior – they both are.

‘I’d love to have my kids on my album but I suppose I have to pass it through someone else who probably won’t let me because they’d want to do it first but anyway we’ll cross that bridge won’t we.’

Meanwhile, self confessed strict dad Peter recently revealed that he refuses to let Junior and Princess watch reality shows like Love Island.

Speaking on Loose Women, he went on to explain that Princess had asked if he’d ever let her appear on the ITV dating show.

He joked: ‘I said “When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and doing sermons on Sundays you can go on”.’