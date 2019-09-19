Peter Andre has started a hilarious feud with Gino D’Acampo

Too funny!

Peter Andre took to Instagram earlier this week to congratulate his telly pal Gino D’Acampo on his latest career achievement- although he couldn’t help but begin some hilarious rivalry.

TV chef Gino has launched his very own range of delicious Italian treats with frozen food giant, Iceland, and kindly sent pop star Peter a selection to try out.

Sharing a video with his 1.2 million Instagram followers, 46-year-old Peter congratulated him on his latest foodie venture.

‘Ah look at my handsome mate. Gino has finally joined the Iceland crew. I’m really looking forward to this. He’s sent me a whole box, so thanks brother, I’ll try it,’ he said.

Proudly displaying his Greek heritage, Pete then began to claim that his cooking skills were better than Italian born Gino’s.

‘I’m just saying Greeks cook better. I mean it depends what we’re cooking here. Pizza’s I’ll give it to you.

‘But I bet you can’t do a Mousakka like me. I’m just saying,’ he added before captioning the post ‘#greeksdoitbetter🇬🇷.’

Taking to the comment section, dozens of amused fans had their say on the Mysterious Girl singer’s opinion.

‘Yes Pete,Greek simply the best 😘,’ one wrote, while a second agreed, adding: ‘Greeks have the best food 🙌🏼 🇬🇷🇬🇷.’

Later, another follower chipped in to suggest the pair fight it out: ‘Those are fighting words!! I smell a cook off!’

One more piped up to insist that a combination of both Greek and Italian is delicious: ‘Feta on pizza is banging though 😍.’

Another was keen to know Peter’s thoughts on Gino’s frozen creations, asking: ‘Are they actually nice ? Verdict pleaseeeee???’