The Mysterious Girl singer's 14-year-old son looks the spitting image of him

Peter Andre was the headline act at the Dancing With Heroes fundraiser event on Saturday night, and he took his 14-year-old son Junior along for the star-studded evening.

The father and son posed together on the red carpet and looked exactly like each other – even down to the adorable matching tuxedos.

Pete wore his hair in his trademark gelled-up style, and Junior had clearly taken inspiration from his dad with his hair styled exactly the same.

Both looked very smart in their waistcoats and bow-ties as Junior stood resting his arm on his father’s shoulder.

After the event, which was held at the London Hilton on Park Lane, in support of injured servicemen by the award-winning charity www.backontrack.london founded by Dr Aamer Khan and Lesley Reynolds of Harley Street Skin clinic, Peter took to Instagram to share some more photos from the night.

He captioned one: “My boy and I.”

Then, in a second post, he wrote: “Amazing night with my wonderful son Junior.”

Peter closed the night with a big performance, which Junior proudly posted lots of videos of to his Instagram story.

Peter’s followers were very quick to notice the two boys’ likeness to each other, gushing about how smart they looked, with one saying: “Chip off the old block!”

Another commented a string of heart-eye emojis and wrote: “You pair are doubles of each other.”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “You are so alike! Gorgeous photo!”

Peter has spent lots of time with his family this week, as he and his wife, Emily MacDonagh celebrated their son Theo‘s third birthday on Friday.

To mark the monumental occasion, Peter posted a rare picture of Theo walking along in the sun sporting a Toy Story backpack.

Pete wrote: “My boy’s all grown up. Three today.”

Clearly a big fan of Toy Story, Peter also shared a snap of his Woody and Buzz birthday cake, which was made by Emily!

He captioned it: “Happy 3rd birthday my beautiful boy. Love you Theo soooooo much. Cake made by Emily.”