Peter Andre has turned into Dr. Love as he puts out an appeal to find his wife Emily's brother a date.

The 46-year-old singer is on the look out for a Mysterious woman or man to date Tom McDonagh after he filmed the hunk coming out of the water in his trunks during a family break in Cyprus.

Peter can be heard giving video commentary in the short clip, ‘Here comes captain America, and he’s walking up and he’s looking good and the world has gone crazy for him.’

As he gets closer to the camera, Tom gives a little wave as he greets them with ‘Hey guys’.

Peter captioned the video clip, ‘Ladies and gents this is Tom MacDonagh aka captain America. He’s 28, he’s a doctor, and he’s SINGLE. Oh, and he’s my bro in law. Him and Emily are gonna kill me for this. Hit him up now @t.macdonagh SWIPE ACROSS’

Speaking about his ideal date, Tom is filmed saying, ‘Watching a bit of football, like with anything if you don’t enjoy it, just try it.’

When he suddenly realises Pete has the camera still rolling, a roar of laughter erupts.

‘So you don’t think you’re fussy then?’ Peter asks. To which Tom replies, ‘Yes she has to like football.’

And fans are impressed.

One fellow medical worker wrote, ‘Have given him a follow! Got to support fellow NHS workers’ and Pete has put in a good word for her, writing, ‘I’ve told him so look out for him on your insta :):)’

Another fan asked, ‘How is he single?! Makes me feel better for being single too’ and a third spotted the likeness of his sibling Emily, and wrote, ‘He is like his sister xx’.

Meanwhile another felt sorry for the embarrassment caused and wrote, ‘@peterandre you couldn’t of made the poor guy any more red. Think you owe him a cold beer and a football date. I would happily supervise… not seen a live match in a while.’

To which Peter suggested Tom was loving the attention. He replied, ‘He’s here next to me living it. (sic)’

We’re sure he’s going to be all booked up with dates after this…