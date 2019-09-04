Peter Andre shares rare family pic of all four children for the SWEETEST reason

How sweet!

Peter Andre is usually secretive about sharing images of his children together.

But the 46-year-old star recently delighted fans by posting a rare photo of all four of his kids together alongside their grandparents during a family holiday in Cyprus.

In the adorable photo, two-year-old Theodore and big sister Amelia, five, who Peter shares with wife Emily MacDonagh, snuggle up to their siblings Princess, 13 and Junior, 15, from Peter’s previous marriage to Katie Price.

The Mysterious Girl singer’s mum and dad, Savvas and Thea Andrea, and his nephew are also seen embracing as the family celebrate the grandparents 64th wedding anniversary.

Sharing the cute photo with his 1.2m Instagram followers, Peter captioned the image: ‘Tomorrow my mum and dad will be married for 64 years.

‘There are no words to describe my love for you both. You have taught me so much about respect for others and to always look for good in people and to always love and forgive, and to be humble and appreciate everything.

‘I hope we are all doing you proud. I, still at 46 years old call you both almost every single day for advice on life. Thanks for being the best parents ever. Happy 64th.

‘This photo is everything. Missing our little Harri and Thea in this shot but most grandkids are there. @officialjunior_andre@mrdannyandre @mrmichaelandre1@the.beauty.couture.’

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet snap, with one gushing: ‘Lovely photo and words x.’

‘Amazing…such a beautiful family all round ❤️😍,’ a second wrote, while another noticed the family resemblance between Junior and his cousin, adding: ‘Beautiful family junior looks lyk his cousin 💙💙💙💙💙’

Peter and Emily, 30, are usually cautious about protecting the identity of their two children Theodore and Amelia, so Peter was careful to hide their faces in the snap with emojis and the words: ‘Happy 64th anniversary mum and dad. You are our world.’

Congratulations on 64 years of marriage!