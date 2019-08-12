Looks like he maybe forgot something...

Peter Andre shared a video of him and son Junior having fun in the sea while on holiday, but the post didn’t go down well with some of his fans.

The dad-of-four shared the clip on his Instagram page, which shows Junior on a pedalo in the sea.

In the caption, Katie Price’s ex-husband wrote: ‘J trying to rev…… thinks he’s a man now 😂’.

However, despite the two seemingly having a lovely father and son time during their summer holiday, some fans spotted that Junior was not wearing a life jacket.

One wrote: ‘Where is his life jacket?? Naughty.’

Another added: ‘WOW❤️❤️⭐⭐👍why no safety equipment though??’

A third commented: The first thing I thought was where’s his life jacket 😳’.

‘Scary to watch. Sorry Pete’, a fourth also wrote.

But not everyone was criticising the dad for the safety slip up.

Some commented to ask where the dad and son duo were having fun, and even to defend them from criticism.

One said: ‘People give you some stick! He’s your son and you parent how you see fit!’

Another added: ‘Love your relationship with Junior ❤️ Ripping him, in a sarcastic, loving way 🙌🏻’.

Peter has been on holiday in Croatia with Princess and Junior, as he films a food series for ITV’s Lorraine.

In another post, he cracked fans up as he joked about the size of his ‘sausage’.

Alongside a picture where he holds his hands up to demonstrate a length of about a foot, Peter wrote: ‘Croatian sausages are quite small. Now as for Greek sausages…’

According to The Mirror, Pete has been joined by his wife Emily and their two younger kids, Theo and Amelia, on the sunny getaway.