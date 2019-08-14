Katie Price's son looks VERY similar to Molly-Mae Hague's boyfriend
Tommy Fury got very lucky with the ladies during his time on Love Island thanks to his rugged good looks – and even ended up bagging a girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague.
And now Peter Andre has confessed he thinks his 14-year-old son Junior looks just like the 20-year-old professional boxer, following a sharp new haircut.
Peter Andre posted a picture of Junior, who is his eldest child with ex-wife Katie Price, with his dark hair quiffed up in a similar style to Tommy’s barnet – complete with the same fading too.
The Mysterious Girl singer wrote: ‘When your son looks like @tommytntfury after a haircut.’
However, while Pete was adamant Junior looked like Tommy, his followers insisted he actually looks the spitting image of his dad.
One wrote: ‘Sorry peter but he doesn’t look like Tommy fury he is your double x.’
Another added: ‘Double like u Peter!’
A third laughed: ‘He will be singing mysterious girl soon with a 6 pack lol.’
Peter has confessed his and Katie’s children Junior and Princess, 12, are big fans of Love Island – despite his efforts to stop them from watching the hit ITV2 show.
MORE: Amy Hart admits that she’s lost friends since appearing in Love Island
He has previously said: ‘It’s really difficult because Junior is 14 now and he’s like: “Are you going to let me watch it?”
‘I’m like: “But but but.” Then he goes: “I’ll just go and watch it on my phone.”‘
Peter continued: ‘My daughter is 12. I feel bad because I’m just like: “No.” She thinks I’m mean.
‘It doesn’t mean I’m right. I always say this – every parent’s got a different thing, they use their discretion. For me, I just think she’s a bit young.’