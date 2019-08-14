Katie Price's son looks VERY similar to Molly-Mae Hague's boyfriend

Tommy Fury got very lucky with the ladies during his time on Love Island thanks to his rugged good looks – and even ended up bagging a girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague.

And now Peter Andre has confessed he thinks his 14-year-old son Junior looks just like the 20-year-old professional boxer, following a sharp new haircut.

Peter Andre posted a picture of Junior, who is his eldest child with ex-wife Katie Price, with his dark hair quiffed up in a similar style to Tommy’s barnet – complete with the same fading too.

The Mysterious Girl singer wrote: ‘When your son looks like @tommytntfury after a haircut.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

However, while Pete was adamant Junior looked like Tommy, his followers insisted he actually looks the spitting image of his dad.

One wrote: ‘Sorry peter but he doesn’t look like Tommy fury he is your double x.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Another added: ‘Double like u Peter!’

A third laughed: ‘He will be singing mysterious girl soon with a 6 pack lol.’

Peter has confessed his and Katie’s children Junior and Princess, 12, are big fans of Love Island – despite his efforts to stop them from watching the hit ITV2 show.

He has previously said: ‘It’s really difficult because Junior is 14 now and he’s like: “Are you going to let me watch it?”

‘I’m like: “But but but.” Then he goes: “I’ll just go and watch it on my phone.”‘

Peter continued: ‘My daughter is 12. I feel bad because I’m just like: “No.” She thinks I’m mean.

‘It doesn’t mean I’m right. I always say this – every parent’s got a different thing, they use their discretion. For me, I just think she’s a bit young.’