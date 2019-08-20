Peter Andre is perhaps one of the most well-loved celebs in the UK, so it's no surprise that he's been able to treat himself and his family to some lavish, luxury cars.

Recently, the dad-of-four shared with his social media followers that he’d bought his wife Emily a stunning white Range Rover for her 30th birthday.

On Instagram he shared an adorable video of Emily stepping out onto the driveway to receive the car, wrapped in its very own bow.

Laughing, a shocked – but excited looking – Emily exclaimed: ‘What on earth!’

And now, it seems Pete decided to treat one of his youngest kids to a similar ride, revealing that he’d bought his 2-year-old son Theo a car as well!

But never fear – he hasn’t actually gifted his young son a real car, but a toy model version of the one he gave Emily.

Posting on his Instagram, Peter shared a picture of Theo climbing inside his toy Range Rover, next to his parents *ahem*, slightly bigger vehicles.

Peter wrote: ‘It’s only fair Theo gets one too….😂’.

So sweet!

Many of the Mysterious Girl singer’s followers took to the comments section to say how cute the photo was.

One wrote, ‘Love this 😍’, while Denise Van Outen said: ‘So cute 💙’.

A third fan also commented: ‘Awww bless him. So cute lol xx’

However, some were worried that Peter was ‘flaunting’ his wealth with the picture of his cars on the driveway, with one writing: ‘Saddened for people that are struggling with the normalities of life to see this extravaganza splashed in front of their eyes’.

While other urged the singer to hide the number plates of the cars outside his home. One wrote: ‘Pete hide the reg numbers please, keep yourself and family safe’.