Peter Andre is calling for all reality TV to be axed after making a fortune from appearing in almost 20 shows of his own.

The Mysterious Girl singer – who has appeared in 17 reality shows since he took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004 – has spoken out following The Jeremy Kyle Show being cancelled due to one of its guests killing themselves.

Peter, 46, explained how he felt the ITV show was being unfairly singled out, as two stars from Love Island – Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis – have also taken their lives.

He told The Guardian : ‘I thought: what about all these other shows – Love Island, for example – where people have died? They were attacking Jeremy Kyle because his name is attached to the show. There has to be a duty of care across the networks. It’s not just one person or one show.

‘It is the most horrific thing that somebody took their own life, we cannot forget that. What I do think is if they are taking that show off, they should be taking a lot of shows off.’

He continued: ‘Any show where there is a reality side. I think they’re all great shows in their own way, but what about the people who have left The Voice or The X Factor who have been devastated because they’ve been told they’re rubbish, and it drives them to drink? You’ve got to go across the board if you’re going to do this. You can’t single out.’

The dad of four said the “whole thing” needs to be examined and that the people going on reality shows should be properly “analysed” before they’re signed up.

Pete met his now ex-wife Katie Price when they both took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2004.

That same year, they filmed When Jordan Met Peter, and went on to film another eight series together.

After they split, he starred in Peter Andre: Going It Alone in 2009, the same year he and Katie filmed Katie & Peter: Stateside, and got divorced.

Peter has starred in five reality shows bearing his name, on top of the nine he did with Katie, with whom he shares kids Junior and Princess, who grew up in front of viewers’ eyes.

They let the cameras into their homes and into their lives, even marrying for one of their shows.