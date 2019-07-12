'It’s impossible to love you anymore for too many reasons…,' he wrote

Peter Andre has paid a sweet tribute to wife Emily as the pair celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 46, shared a series of videos from their special day and took a trip down memory lane before thanking their friends and family for being such a great support to them over the years.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Devon on 11 July 2015 in front of their closest friends and family.

Recalling how their romance blossomed, he began: ‘We started out as friends 9 years ago. My family and your family built such a solid foundation. We remained friends for 2 years before we even considered becoming a couple. 4 years ago today we became husband and wife.

‘It’s impossible to love you anymore for too many reasons… Thanks to all our friends and family that were there and continue to be everything to us.’

The first video showed stunning bride Emily and dapper groom Pete exchanging vows and posing for pictures in the gorgeous grounds following the ceremony.

One of Pete’s follower’s commented: ‘Congratulations Pete and Emily 😊 can see the smile hasn’t left your face for the last 4 years mate.’

Another video shares the moment the newlyweds cut into their gorgeous cake and enjoyed entertainment over dinner.

And the final video shows the happy pair watching an incredible fireworks display as the day drew to a close.

Pete wrote alongside it: ‘4 years ago today we became husband and wife. It’s impossible to love you anymore for too many reasons. Happy 4th anniversary beautiful Emily.’

‘Thanks to all our friends and family that were there and continue to be there for us. You mean everything to us.

Also for those close to us, relatives and friends and most importantly my brother Andrew 😔 who couldn’t be with us, we love you so much.’

Happy anniversary, Pete and Emily!