Ha, too funny!

Peter Andre took to Instagram yesterday to share an utterly hilarious video of his teenage son, Junior.

In the footage posted to Peter’s 1.2 million followers, Peter’s eldest child can be seen performing an impressive freestyle rap, with his dad, 12-year-old sister Princess and Pete’s wife Emily as an audience.

Beginning the impromptu routine, Junior began: ‘We got Princess, hash tag Bisto gravy, you put that with the chicken stock and make it go crazy.

‘Oh yeah baby, I like it every day, babe. Look at me, horses eat hay yay.’

After coming up with more rather random rhymes, the 14-year-old, who is also the son of reality star Katie Price, went on to take a cheeky swipe at Mysterious Girl hit maker, Peter.

Making a dig at his 46-year-old father’s pop star career, Junior rapped: ‘Peter Andre, who? Oh yeah him, the one hit wonder. Stevie Wonder yeah.’

Of course, hundreds of Pete’s loyal supporters were left in hysterics by the sweet footage, with one commenting: ‘Pete you got owned 👌😂😂,’ and a second amused fan chipping in: ‘Mate he shot you down lol 😂.’

Luckily, Peter saw the funny side too, laughing his head off at his son’s antics from behind the camera.

The adorable clip comes after Peter posted a throwback photo of him as a child, resulting in hordes of commenters pointing out his resemblance to his brood.

Uploading the old school image in aid of his anti-bullying campaign with Anti Bullying Pro, Peter gave some important back to school advice: ‘Always be you, be brave, speak out, be yourself.

‘Don’t change and don’t let anyone change you because school is the best time of your life and you shouldn’t let anyone stop you from being who you are

‘Don’t be a bystander. If you see someone being bullied, reach out and support them!’

Beneath the childhood snap, one follower wrote: ‘Wow princess is the spitting image of you here !!!,’while a second agreed, adding: ‘Junior n princess right there 😍.’