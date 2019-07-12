Sad news for Holly and Phil fans!

There’s some sad news for This Morning fans, as it’s been confirmed that hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be taking a break from the show.

But viewers needn’t panic, because they’re only heading off on their regular summer holidays.

The popular presenting duo are hosting their last episode of the show today (Friday 12th), and will be off for the next two months, until September.

A spokesperson for This Morning confirmed, ‘Similar to previous years, it’s Phil and Holly’s last day presenting This Morning tomorrow before their summer break.

‘They will be back presenting the show early September.’

It’s not yet been confirmed who will be replacing the pair for the next two months, but it’s likely that Eamonn Holmes and Rylan Clark will be stepping in to help, having covered the last few Friday episodes.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

At the moment, Ruth Langsford has been taking some time out as she grieves the loss of her sister Julia, so it’s not yet known whether she’ll return to the show before the end of the summer.

It’s likely also that This Morning will be pulling in presenting help from many of their favourites, including Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden. In recent weeks, stars including Emily Atack and John Barrowman have also helped present the show, so there’s every possibility that we’ll see them again soon.

Alison Hammond, who is a mainstay of the programme, and a fan favourite could also be chosen to present some episodes too.

During their previous summer holidays, Phil and Holly have often taken the opportunity to jet off to far-flung destinations with their family’s, making the most of some quality time together.

So we reckon we can expect to see some envy-inducing social media pictures of the presenting pair soon!

From our sister site Woman&Home