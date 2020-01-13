Piers Morgan unleashes furious rant at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has unleashed a furious rant at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘spoiled brats’ when speaking on his morning news show earlier today.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell last week revealing that they plan to ‘step back’ as senior members of the Royal Family.

Since then, the royals have been in crisis talks over what the Sussexes roles should involve going forward.

But news presenter Piers has lashed out at the royal couple, branding them “spoiled brats” who are holding the Queen “to ransom”.

“The Queen has just had to fire her middle son, Andrew, over a paedophile scandal,” Piers laid out.

“Her 98-year-old husband has been very sick, he’s been in and out of the hospital, we think he’s bed bound at the moment.”

“Right at that moment, these two little spoiled brats have come along and they are holding her to ransom about the entire way the monarchy works,” ranted the news host.

“I’m sorry I think it’s completely and utterly outrageous to treat the Queen in this way.”

“If they want to leave, if she wants to up sticks after 18 months of marriage, then you know what – that’s fine, I always knew you would do this anyway.”

Referring to former Suits actress Meghan, Piers continued, “You quit your friends, you quit your family, you quit your dad, you quit your ex husband, you quit everybody. That’s your right but you’re not going to have tax payer money to do it.

“You don’t get the 24 hour security, the travel, Frogmore cottage.

“If you can’t be bothered to put the yards on a wet Wednesday in Cleesthorpe community centre – it’s not all about the Disney premiere.”

This comes after the Sussexes released a statement last week announcing they plan to ‘step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’.