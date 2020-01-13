Piers Morgan unleashes furious rant at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has unleashed a furious rant at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘spoiled brats’ when speaking on his morning news show earlier today.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell last week revealing that they plan to ‘step back’ as senior members of the Royal Family.

Since then, the royals have been in crisis talks over what the Sussexes roles should involve going forward.

But news presenter Piers has lashed out at the royal couple, branding them “spoiled brats” who are holding the Queen “to ransom”.

“The Queen has just had to fire her middle son, Andrew, over a paedophile scandal,” Piers laid out.

“Her 98-year-old husband has been very sick, he’s been in and out of the hospital, we think he’s bed bound at the moment.”

The Queen is meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at Sandringham today to discuss the royals’ futures, with Meghan Markle expected to join over the phone from Canada (Credit: Getty)

“Right at that moment, these two little spoiled brats have come along and they are holding her to ransom about the entire way the monarchy works,” ranted the news host.

“I’m sorry I think it’s completely and utterly outrageous to treat the Queen in this way.”

“If they want to leave, if she wants to up sticks after 18 months of marriage, then you know what – that’s fine, I always knew you would do this anyway.”

Referring to former Suits actress Meghan, Piers continued, “You quit your friends, you quit your family, you quit your dad, you quit your ex husband, you quit everybody. That’s your right but you’re not going to have tax payer money to do it.

“You don’t get the 24 hour security, the travel, Frogmore cottage.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

“If you can’t be bothered to put the yards on a wet Wednesday in Cleesthorpe community centre – it’s not all about the Disney premiere.”

This comes after the Sussexes released a statement last week announcing they plan to ‘step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’.