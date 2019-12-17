Piers Morgan has confirmed he'll be staying on Good Morning Britain for another two years, despite an online petition to have him removed from the show.

The contraversial host has been likened to Marmite – you either love him or hate him – and the news that he’s signed a new two-year contract divided viewers.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, “*BREAKING NEWS* After weeks of frenzied global, possibly galactic speculation, I’m delighted to announce I’ve just signed a new 2-year deal with ITV to co-present @GMB & two more 5-part series of Life Stories. What could be a better Christmas present for the nation?”

But many viewers didn’t share his enthusiasm: “God help us that’s my breakfast viewing ruined for a few more years with his opinionated, rude talking over all the guests and Co presenters.”

Another said, “Truly terrible news for anyone who likes decent journalism.” While a third added, “Unfortunately you are the most annoying man on television.”

Some viewers even threatened to boycott the show – featuring Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway – if ITV continues to support Piers: “I will continue to not watch then.”

While a lot of social media users were shocked at the news – hoping Piers will “come back next year a decent human being” – others reminded viewers they’re not forced to watch.

“There’s an off button, he doesn’t twist your arm to watch…’

Piers has ruffled so many features on GMB that there’s a petition with over 34,100 subscribers to “Remove Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain” – following his betittlement of transgender people after saying he wanted to identify as a “penguin”.

Liam Austen, creator of the petition, said, “In being an award-winning breakfast programme with a worldwide reach, one could presume that Good Morning Britain would act as an effective platform to educate the masses on these issues.

“In keeping Piers Morgan as the programme’s main draw, however, ITV are actively choosing to promote an insidious agenda against transgender people (and minorities in general), as through his choice of language he regularly berates and mocks those who do not identify in a way he is willing to comprehend.”

He explained, “Morgan’s claims that he now identifies as a penguin were supported with a mock-up image and childish music on-screen, effectively reducing this discussion to a mere joke.”