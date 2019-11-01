Piers Morgan has paid tribute to his late grandmother who passed away six years ago but fans are obsessed with how he looks in the throwback snap.

Piers Morgan, 54, uploaded the snap of his beloved grandmother and captioned it, “One day you’re cock of the walk, the next you’re a feather duster’. RIP Grande, my magnificently rebellious grandmother who died 6yrs ago today but lives on in my spirit & many other spirits – and who regularly reminded me of that very wise life guidance.”

And while fans were sympathetic to his tribute, “I’m glad you have such wonderful memories of her,” one wrote.

Some couldn’t believe how unrecognisable Piers looked from the old photograph, in which is is stood in a t-shirt and a very short pair of lipstick patterned boxer-style shorts.

Richard Arnold commented, “And THERE you are. I’ve always said you can always trust a man with a Nan.”

And a fan added, “@tvsrichardarnold but can you really trust a man in such short shorts ? “ followed by crying with laughter emoji.

Another pointed out, “We’re just gonna pretend that Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t Cloned from Piers Morgan….Okay.”

And a third added another likeness, “That’s a lovely picture of your grandmother and Screech from saved by the bell.”

Whilst others thought he looked like a young Tom Hanks from the film Forest Gump.

Meanwhile a female fan complimented how Pier’s legs looked back then.

She wrote, “Your legs look amazingly enviable.”

And a fan commented on how alike his is to his nan today, writing, “You look really like her now your this age you are.”

Piers recently jetted back to the UK after having an annual break from filming Good Morning Britain. And he couldn’t resist causing a stir on Instagram with his Halloween post which referenced a snap of an orange basketball with the label, “I identify as a pumpkin”.

We’re sure he’ll have plenty to say on the matter when he’s back on screen…