Piers Morgan has taken another swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan over their decision to keep the details of Archie’s godparents private.

The Good Morning Britain host said the royal couple need to stop playing ‘dumb games’ over tomorrow’s private celebration after using £2.4 million of public money to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

The couple are determined to keep their son a ‘private citizen’, and will only release pictures to the media following the ceremony.

Writing to his 6.7 million Twitter followers about their decision, Piers, 54, tweeted: ‘The godparents will not be announced’. Why not?

‘Harry & Meghan need to stop playing these dumb cake-and-eat-it games with the media/public.’

The TV host continued: ‘If you want your home costs paid by the taxpayer, you reveal this kind of info. That’s the deal.’

Piers’ latest anti-Harry and Meghan rant comes after he criticised the Duchess for ‘acting like a Kardashian’.

During a chat on LBC, the controversial presenter slated the former Suits star over her relationship with dad Thomas Markle.

He said: ‘I feel very sorry for Thomas Markle. I had a bad experience with Meghan Markle, I’ve talked about it a lot.

‘I just think she’s a, I’m afraid, she’s a bit of work, drops people as soon she gets someone more important in her life and it’s just my experience.’

He went on to say that ‘the way she treats her family’ is ‘not a good look’.

‘There are a lot of worrying signs,’ Piers added. ‘Not least doing up their house, £2.5m cost to the taxpayer. That’s the behaviour of a Kardashian, not somebody who married into the Royal family so they’ve got to be careful.’