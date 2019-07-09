Piers isn't a fan of the idea of his sons going on reality TV

Piers Morgan has revealed that his sons have been asked to go on Love Island, but says he would cut them out of his will if they signed up for reality telly.

Father-of-four, Piers, is dad to sons Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Albert, 18.

As the Good Morning Britain host ranted about the ITV dating show on today’s instalent of the breakfast show, he revealed that his male offspring often get approached by reality TV bosses.

He said: ‘My oldest son is addicted to [Love Island], which I find really depressing.”

Co-star Susanna Reid then asked if Spencer had been offered a place in the villa and Piers replied: ‘Yes he has been asked to be on it.

‘My sons get regularly asked to go on reality television.

The fiery media personality then revealed he’s happy for his brood to appear on reality shows, on one condition.

He continued: ‘I said no problem they go “really Dad?” I said “sure, as long as you don’t mind being cut out of the will, not a problem.”

‘And at that point, funnily enough, there’s a dramatic C-change in their attitude.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Susanna then joked: ‘Suddenly the prize money doesn’t seem so appealing.’

Piers, who is also father to seven-year-old daughter Elise, went on to brand the ITV dating show ‘brain deadening’.

Fans of the journalist previously urged for his middle son Stanley to sign up for Love Island, after he shared a topless snap of the blonde hunk on social media.

Uploading a snapshot of Stanley flexing his muscles in a pair of swimming trunks beside a ping pong table, Piers penned the caption: ‘Nice guns son – shame you still lost 21-10 to the old man.’

One follower gushed: ‘Phoawwww is he single 🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ while another suggested: ‘He should go on Love Island.’