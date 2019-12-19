Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid toasted the early starts to their Christmas break with a glass of wine at 7am.

Their boozy breakfast appearance came after Piers won the £1400 bottle of 1978 Petrus after managing to correctly guess between a £20 and £120 bottle of champagne.

It comes after Susanna quit the booze in September 2018 after a doctor’s warning over her BMI.

Revealing the amazing effects of giving up alcohol – including more energy and improved skin – Susanna told The Daily Express, “It is more than 100 days since I last touched alcohol and I feel clearer, sharper, and more energetic than ever.

“It’s certainly helped me – not least because I have get up so early and it doesn’t help when you feel as if you are in a constant state of jet lag.”

The 49-year-old added, “I gave up because a doctor told me to. I was concerned because my skin was flushed, I kept getting flare-ups and blemishes, and they were leaving red scars.

“I’d tried all manner of creams and washes, but I knew deep down that what was happening to my skin was probably a manifestation of what I was putting into my body.”

But that doesn’t mean the TV presenter is totally teetotal and has fallen off the bandwagon several times since making the bold health move.

“It’s a bit like the end of a relationship when you’re not quite ready to say it’s really over. There are times you fall back into it,” she explained.

“Each time, I regretted the alcohol. It either made me grouchy or took me days to recover.”

While it might have been Piers and Susanna’s last episode of Good Morning Britain before Christmas, the pair will be back in January after controversial star Piers had his contract renewed for another two years – much to the dismay of fans.

Despite a petition begging for ITV to sack Piers, he will be appearing on TV screens for at least another two years both on Good Morning Britain and Life Stories.

The news was met with mixed reactions: “God help us that’s my breakfast viewing ruined for a few more years with his opinionated, rude talking over all the guests and Co presenters.”

Another said, “Truly terrible news for anyone who likes decent journalism.” While a third added, “Unfortunately you are the most annoying man on television.”