Lydia Bright shares sweet baby update with fans but keeps gender a secret

The TOWIE star is pregnant with her first child

Lydia Bright has shared a sweet pregnancy update with fans but is still yet to reveal the gender.

Taking to Instagram, the TOWIE star shared an ultrasound video of her unborn baby seemingly waving.

The thrilled mum-to-be, who is expecting her first child with ex boyfriend Lee Cronin, wrote ‘just wanted to say hello to the world’ along with a waving emoji.

Lydia, who is due in February, also shared two more images on her Instagram stories.

‘I love you so much already. It hurts my heart,’ she wrote next to one of the images, while the 29-year-old cooed over her unborn baby’s tiny foot in a second.

Lydia’s celebrity pals soon flooded the sweet clip with comments, including one from former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger who wrote: ‘Omg. so happy for you.’

Lydia’s mum Debbie shared: ‘To say I am bursting with joy, I’m over the moon. I’m exploding with happiness I’m going to be a nanny.’

While Denise Van Outen shared: ‘Aww we can’t wait to meet you baby Bright.’

Last month Lydia revealed she was expecting her first child with Lee – but also told fans they had sadly split.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: ‘It’s been so hard keeping this a secret .

‘I’ve done so much travelling, I’ve done all my partying holidays, I’m where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.

“I’ve always wanted the fairytale. And it’s obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

‘I’m not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can’t beg somebody to be with me, and I can’t beg somebody to love me.

‘I know this baby will be the best thing that has ever happened to me.’

She went on: ‘It’s not the ideal situation. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.’

Lydia and Lee met in 2017 while holidaying in Ibiza and moved in together shortly after.