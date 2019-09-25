The former Celebs Go Dating expert is 16 weeks pregnant with her first baby

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, Nadia Essex has been proudly showing off her blossoming baby bump.

And in one snap today, the former Celebs Go Dating expert, 37, proved she hasn’t lost her body confidence since she started changing shape.

In the picture, Nadia, who is 16 weeks pregnant, posed on her bed wearing nothing but a t-shirt that she’d pulled up to show her followers how much her stomach has grown, and a pair of tiny black knickers.

Alongside the picture, Nadia revealed she was feeling better following the morning sickness she’d been suffering.

She penned: “Good morning from us Woke feeling slight human again so praise the Lord I am loving it!!!

‘Thank you for all you advice. Done a packet of ginger nuts and lots of ginger ale and it totally takes the edge off. Getting a band today too. #bigbellybabe #happyhumpday #pregnant #16weekspregnant .’

Nadia announced she was expecting her first child last week.

She described the news as ‘blessing’ and a ‘miracle’, after she was told there was a slim chance she could fall pregnant, as she’d just stopped taking her contraceptive pill but was still using protection when she conceived.

She told Closer: ‘I’ve gone from a hellish year to being blessed with a baby.

‘The odds weren’t in my favour, as for so long I thought I couldn’t have children – so this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s a miracle!’

Nadia – who has chosen to keep the identity of her child’s father a secret – added: ‘I had tried for a baby 10 years ago with a previous partner, with no success.

‘My doctor told me there was less than one per cent chance of conception. Everyone’s shocked, but I wouldn’t change a thing!’