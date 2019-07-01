The royal pair have reportedly decided on a private christening this weekend

Piers Morgan has criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for insisting on a private christening for baby Archie at the weekend.

According to reports, just 25 guests will attend the christening which will take place in the Queen’s Private Chapel at Windsor Palace instead of the far more public St George’s Chapel. It’s thought the royals will release official photos following the event.

However, the couple’s decision has been met with a backlash from some, particularly as it was only just recently revealed how much public money they used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Piers claimed the decision to keep the christening private was hypocritical.

The host said, ‘On the one hand they want privacy, on the other, they want their cake and eat it. They want public money to support and finance their glorious extension and refurbishment of their home.

‘But they don’t want the public to have any free and unfettered access to what traditionally royals have usually stumped up with, which is a nice christening and pictures with it.’

Later, he added: ‘I think the problem I have with all of this, hypocrisy is always the problem with the royals.

‘It looked like they are trying to have their cake and eat. The public very quickly will get annoyed by it. Here, it is the fact that ever since the baby was born, Harry has, I think it is driven by Harry more than Meghan probably has been on a pathological interest to thwart the media.

‘We weren’t allowed to know where it was born or when it was born. We still don’t know basic fundamental facts about this child. Yet, the public is supposed to be quite happy to ignore all that and pay up for their refurbishment.’

However, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke defended the royal pair, saying they always said they wanted to raise Archie as a private citizen.

‘I think it is now involving a baby so I think we have to look at it a little bit differently. I am a parent of four, I understand, not having your children in the public eye, and I think we know everything that happened to Harry,’ she said.

‘They are in the public eye, we saw them at the New York Yankees game, they are coming out. But it is regarding a baby now.’

Commenting on the debate, one GMB viewer tweeted: ‘I quite agree we had to pay them millions to do their house up but now we aren’t allowed to see the Christening ( not that I want to anyway) but that’s not the point.’

A second said they also agreed, adding: ‘Be as private as they want but do not take the tax payers money.’

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, believes it was also Harry’s idea to keep the christening private, and says such a move could leave Meghan in a tricky position with the public.

She told MailOnline: ‘I think this is quite Harry-led and it is putting Meghan in a very difficult position.

‘She’s the one getting all the flak as a newcomer to the Royal Family. I assume Harry and Meghan don’t know where they are going wrong and think the criticism is all so very unfair.”