The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed little Archie into the world last month

Five weeks after the birth of baby Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly hired a nanny for their only son. Dream job alert!

It’s thought that the couple have hired an extra pair of hands to help with their son since Meghan’s mum Doria moved back to LA, after a month-long stay in England with her daughter.

But apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made an important request of their new female nanny.

They’ve reportedly asking her to sign an extensive non-disclosure agreement, in order to protect their privacy and their son’s privacy.

It’s not surprising, given how closely the new nanny will be working with them family.

However, royal reporter Omid Scobie, writing for Harpers Bazaar, has claimed that the nanny won’t be living permanently at Frogmore Cottage with the new family, nor will she work weekends.

While it’s claimed that Haz and Meghan are keen to do most of the parenting themselves, they’ll certainly need some extra help in the coming months.

Prince Harry has a busy summer schedule of work engagements coming up, and the Duchess reportedly plans to return to work in the autumn, meaning the pair can’t be there 24/7 with their son.

She’ll also likely be a hugely valuable source of support later in the year, as it’s been reported that the Duke and Duchess are planning a royal tour of Africa.

Although it’s not yet been confirmed whether or not baby Archie will be coming with his parents, sources have suggested that it’s increasingly likely. And if that’s the case, there’s every chance the Sussexes new nanny will be coming along too.

This new hire means that Harry and Meghan are following in the footsteps of Kate and Prince William, who also hired a nanny soon after the birth of Prince George.

Their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the family ever since, helping to look after Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis too. It’s thought that Maria lives with the Cambridges a lot of the time between their Norfolk and Kensington Palace homes.

FROM: Our sister site, Woman.