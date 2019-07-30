Harry has divulged some family plans

Prince Harry has revealed that he and wife Meghan Markle will only have two children in order to help save the planet.

The Duke of Sussex made the claim in an interview with conservationist Dr Jane Goodall as part of wife, Meghan’s edition of British Vogue.

Discussing the impact that climate change will have on the Earth, 34-year-old Harry claimed that becoming a father has made him view the world differently.

He went on to explain that he and the Duchess of Sussex, 37, are planning to bring just one more little on into the world in a bid to protect the environment.

The couple welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world in May this year.

Discussing his viewpoint on the changing climate, Harry said: ‘I view it differently now, without question.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…’

He then ensured Dr Goodall that he and Meghan will be having ‘two, maximum’.

This follows reports that royal experts are predicting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to welcome their fourth child, with Kate Middleton keen to have another little one.

Royal comentator Phil Dampier has alleged that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kate tried for a brother or sister for George, six, Charlotte, four and Louis, one, sometime soon.

He said: ‘Not only does she love family life in Norfolk, to be honest it gives her an excuse to not be at the forefront of royal duties for a bit longer, which I don’t think she enjoys.

‘I think Kate’s been interacting with the public and doing very well recently, but from what I’m told she’d rather be at home with the children.’

Speaking to Fabulous, Phil added he was initially surprised that the royal couple opted to have more than two children but speculated it was a decison made by Kate, who grew up as one of three siblings alongside Pippa, 35 and James, 32.