Last night came the gob smacking news that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have decided to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

In a shock statement shared on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, the pair who married in May 2018, explained that they are set to work towards becoming ‘financially independent’ and will live between the UK and Canada.

In the controversial announcement, they said, ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

‘We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.’

Moments after the Sussex couple’s unexpected upload, the royal statement on ‘discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘ was released, reading, ‘Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’