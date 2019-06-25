They turned five separate homes into one big pad

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved in to their new Windsor home just a few months ago, after around six months of renovation work.

The royal couple required extensive work to the property, Frogmore Cottage, to turn it from five separate homes into one big one.

But it seems the renovations on the couple’s new abode didn’t come cheap, with the newly released Soverign Grant Report revealing that they cost £2.4 million.

Money from the Soverign Grant comes from the taxpayer, meaning the overhaul of the Duke and Duchess’s came at a cost to the public. However, the palace states that each person in the UK pays just £1.24 for the royal grant in a year.

According to reports, the majority of the money was spent on essential structure work and maintenance, such as a new gas and water mains, electrical rewiring, as well as redecoration of the now five-bedroom home.

Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan’s home existed as staff residences, meaning it likely wasn’t decorated as the Duke and Duchess wanted for a family abode.

It’s a similar report to the one released in 2014, which revealed that £4.5 million was spent on renovating Prince William and Catherine’s Kensington Palace home, Apartment 1A.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved in to their home in April, just a few weeks before welcoming their first child, baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

It’s been reported that the Duchess of Sussex will open up her home for a British Vogue photoshoot in September, in order to highlight some of the causes she is passionate about.

As well as the costs of the British monarchy, the Sovereign Grant report revealed that the royal family brought in around £1 million in tourism, with a reported rise in people visiting places like Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan married back in May 2018.

The number of royal engagements undertaken by the family was also unveiled, with the total number of engagements completed by all members of the family adding up to 3,200. The Queen herself took on 140 – an impressive feat at 93 years old.

