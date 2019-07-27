The list has shocked residents near Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbours have been issued with a strict list banning them from speaking to the royal couple or asking to see baby Archie, it’s been claimed.

Residents near Frogmore Cottage have also reportedly been requested to not pat the couple’s two dogs.

The list of rules are said to have been recently issued at a local residents’ meeting.

The list reportedly includes:

Don’t approach or instigate conversation if you see the Royal couple

Do say ‘Good Morning’ or some other pleasantry if they speak to you

Don’t pet or stroke their dogs, even if they come over to you

Don’t offer to walk their dogs

Don’t ask to see baby Archie or offer to babysit

Don’t post anything through the letterbox of Frogmore

One irked local who lives around Frogmore Cottage near Windsor told The Sun, ‘It would be funny if it wasn’t so over the top,’ while another said, ‘Even the Queen doesn’t demand this.’

While a third told the publication, ‘It’s extraordinary. We’ve never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully.

‘We aren’t told how to behave around the Queen like this. She’s very happy for people to greet her.’

Buckingham Palace told the newspaper that the request didn’t come from the royal couple.

A spokesman said: ‘The Duke and Duchess had no knowledge of this briefing and no involvement in the concept or the content.

‘This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter.’

They added: ‘There was no handout or letter.The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well received.’

Prince Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage shortly before welcoming baby Archie on 6 May.

The couple came under fire after it emerged they spent £2.4 million of public funds so far to renovate the property. The final cost is expected to exceed £3 million.