This is so sweet

Prince Harry believes that his mother, Princess Diana ‘guides him’ in his life path, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex is set to embark on a visit to South Africa alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their newborn son, Archie, later this year.

Harry is expected to honour Princess Diana during the trip by visiting charities that were important to her.

In light of this news, royal expert and author of Harry: Conversations With The Prince, Angela Levin has claimed Harry feels his mother ‘guides him’.

She said: ‘He has this intuition like his mother had but also he sets his goals, he told me, to do what he feels his mother would want him to do.

‘He feels like at times she knows what he is doing and she guides him. He wants to continue with a lot of her charities like HIV and other things because he wants to keep her in his life.

‘That’s the one side, the other side is these things interest him too because he likes to help people who need it, who are vulnerable, who are in a difficult situation.

‘He has this amazing power of connection, it’s truly extraordinary to be with him.’

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Angela went on to describe the Prince’s ‘complex’ nature.

‘He has got his amazing side of being intuitive. Also, when there is something that needs to be done, perhaps, program for a charity he is involved in, he sees the end goal very clearly.

‘He knows the steps that should be taken. He gets quite bored and a bit irritable, when meetings people go around and around in circles, he is very clear thinking. Although, he is not academic, he is very clear thinking.

‘He has got a lot of sense. He is also funny, he has got sparkling eyes and a lovely smile and endearing, I think. Complex, a wonderful mixture.’