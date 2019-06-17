The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted an adorable picture of their new baby son to mark Harry’s first Father’s Day as a dad.

The stunning sepia-toned shot shows baby Archie Harrison peeking out from behind Harry’s hand as he clutches at one of his dad’s fingers.

The caption reads, ‘Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex © SussexRoyal’.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, which received more than a million likes in the first two hours.

‘Be still my heart baby Archie,’ one person wrote. ‘This is too cute for words!! Harry, I wish you a wonderful, love filled first Father’s Day.’

‘Thank you so much Meghan & Harry for sharing this lovely picture on this special day with us!’ another user commented.

‘Little Archie is so cute and beautiful!!! Congratulations Harry and Congratulations to Baby Archie because he is having the best father in the world who is gonna make him smile every day, who is gonna give him the best childhood memories with his family.’

‘You’re about to break the internet with this adorable photo,’ another fan warned. ‘Happy first Father’s Day Prince Harry.’

Many fans commented on the new arrival’s resemblance to his dad. ‘Oh my stars he is beautiful,’ said one. ‘Looks so much like Harry.’

‘He looks totally like little Harry,’ another agreed. ‘Same eyes same nose. A spitting image of his handsome Dad.’

But not everyone was happy, with a few disgruntled fans accusing the couple of ‘teasing’ them by not posting a full length shot of the new royal baby. ‘It’s like they are teasing people,’ one user moaned. ‘Feet only, now just a face?’

But we shouldn’t have too long to wait – Archie’s first official portraits will be taken after his christening, which is expected to happen within the next few months.

While the Sussexes didn’t reveal their plans for the big day, they’re thought to be enjoying a private celebration at their Frogmore Cottage home.

We hope they have a lovely day.

