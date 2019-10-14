The touching reason Prince Harry wanted Archie on royal tour

Prince Harry visited Africa last month with wife Meghan Markle and their baby Archie. And now the touching reason for the Prince taking his son along has been revealed.

Prince Harry, along with wife Meghan Markle, visited Africa last month on royal tour and took their five-month-old son Archie along with them.

And now it has been revealed that there is a special reason why the Duke of Sussex was so keen to take son Archie with them.

While Archie stole the show with his first royal appearance when he came out and about with his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu, his parents fulfilled a number of charitable engagements.

According to author Angela Levin, who wrote the book Harry: A Biography of a Prince, the Duke of Sussex wanted to show Archie a part of the world that he “loves”.

He also wanted to show wife Meghan other “aspects of Africa”.

“I think he wanted to show [Meghan] more broadly what Africa was like,” Angela told the Daily Express, “and he wanted to introduce baby Archie to Africa, which is incredibly sweet.

“I think he does love Africa. He absolutely loves Africa. He told me he loves the land, he loves the people, he loves the wildlife.

“He feels at home here, and I think he is out of the goldfish bowl, the press there is nowhere near as sharp as it is here. He feels very very comfortable.”

Prince Harry backed up this idea, speaking on the last day of the family’s African tour saying, “Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that.

“And every time I come here; I know that I’m not alone.

“I always feel – wherever I am on this continent – that the community around me provides a life that is enriching, and is rooted in the simplest things – connection, connections with others and the natural environment.”