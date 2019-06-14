One royal fan said it appeared as though the Duchess of Sussex was about to cry

Prince Harry told Meghan Markle to ‘turn around’ as the pair engaged in an awkward exchange on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

Last Saturday, eagle-eyed fans were convinced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were having a tense discussion when Meghan turned around to speak to her husband, who was stood just behind her.

Meghan, 37, then turned back to Harry, 34, a second time, but the royal appeared to sternly tell her to ‘turn around’, according to lip reader Jacqui Press.

Jacqui said Harry tells his wife when she first turns around, ‘Yes. That’s right.’

When Meghan turns around for the second time, Jacqui told the Mail Online that Harry tells her, ‘Turn around. Look.’

The Duchess of Sussex, looking slightly downcast, then turns to face the crowds again.

Moments later, the National Anthem begins to play. The Royal Family traditionally face the forwards when it plays.

One royal fan who spotted the apparently frosty exchange, wrote on Twitter at the time: ‘She looked like she was trying not to start crying.

‘It was the second time when she turned way around that he was shot a stern look like “Stop!”

‘You can see him say something and then she spun it back around like a human tornado.’

A second wrote: ‘I see Meghan still doesn’t follow protocol, Harry had to correct her and tell her to face forward… TWICE. She eventually turned around and looked like she was going to start crying.’

Trooping the Colour marks the Queen’s birthday.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. Archie’s christening is thought to be taking place next month.