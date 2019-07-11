Little Prince Louis is so cute!

It was a family affair yesterday, as Prince Harry and Prince William were both supported by their nearest and dearest during a charity polo match.

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made an appearance, along with their respective children, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and baby Archie.

It’s the first time we’ve seen the entire Cambridge and Sussex family’s together, and of course, the day provided some brilliant photo opportunities.

While it was a delight for royal fans to get their first candid glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby son, it was actually Prince Louis who stole the show with some cheeky antics.

As his mum Catherine settled down to watch her husband play, Prince Louis decided he wanted to do something a bit different, stealing the sunglasses off the top of his mum’s head.

Pictures show the Duchess in hysterics at her youngest son, scrunching her face up at the little Prince

The photos then show Catherine placing her glasses on Louis’ face, before he happily trots off to show off his new look to his baby cousin Archie and auntie Meghan.

He can be seen pulling some brilliant faces, sticking his tongue out and pouting at his relatives, and waving his hand at them – so sweet!

Later on in the day, when William and Harry had finished up at the polo, Catherine and her three children were seen taking part in a very British tradition – enjoying a picnic from the boot of their car.

Prince Harry also seemed delighted to be reunited with his family, giving Meghan and Archie a hug and some wide smiles as the threesome returned to their car too.

The charity polo match was held in memory of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash outside the football club’s stadium last year.

The palace has reported that the match raised roughly £1 million for various charities that are close to Harry and William’s hearts.

