Royal fans weren't happy about this

Royal fans were left disappointed today by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s birthday message to Prince William.

Following an Instagram post shared on the Kensington Palace account wishing William a happy 37thbirthday, Meghan and Prince Harry left a comment beneath the upload to send their own birthday wishes.

The sweet post from the Palace reads: ‘Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday!’ beside a snap of William grinning.

In the comment section, a message from Meg and Harry’s personal Instagram account, @sussexroyal, was left, which simply said: ‘Happy Birthday to the Duke of Cambridge!’

Fans of the royals were quick to point out the lack of emotion in the brief message, with many criticising it for being too ‘formal’.

One follower alluded to the alleged rift between Harry and William, apparently caused by his marriage to former suits actress Meghan.

They wrote: ‘Such a cold birthday wish. That’s confirmation right there that something unsettling is going on between Meghan and Kate.

‘The brothers and Kate were fine until Meghan. Very sad, indeed.’

Another insisted that the words had sounded far too uptight to send to a family member: ‘Wouldn’t wishing your brother be more gentle? This reads like there is hostility.’

Meanwhile, a third sarcastically remarked: ‘Wow… that sounded so heartfelt,’ and one more moaned: ‘So cold and impersonal!’

It follows yesterday’s news that Harry and Meghan had decided to split from The Royal Foundation, a charity that William and Harry set up in 2009.

It was also announced prior to the birth of baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made the decision to separate from Kensington Palace and create their own royal household, based out of Buckingham Palace.