Princess Beatrice is ‘engaged to multi-millionaire boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’, claims royal expert

Is another royal wedding on the horizon?

A royal expert has claimed that Princess Beatrice is now engaged to be married to multi-millionaire boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and will soon announce the news.

The Queen’s granddaughter and the mega wealthy property tycoon are thought to have been together since last year after hitting it off insantly and the pair are reportedly set to marry as early as next Spring.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, revealed: ‘They’re going to get married – I was told by a member of the family.

‘I think a wedding as early as next spring or summer is likely.’

As ninth in line to the throne, it isn’t required for the 31-year-old to ask the permission of the Queen before she marries, unlike her cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Ingrid added: ‘It’s possible they wanted to tell the Queen that Beatrice was engaged. They have to find a gap in her diary before they name the day and this would have been the ideal opportunity to discuss it.’

Property development mogul Edo shares a two-year-old son called Wolfie with his ex fiancé Dara.

Meanwhile, Beatrice split from her American boyfriend of ten years, Dave Clark back in 2016, reportedly over her keen desire to get married.

Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie married her long-term beau Jack Brooksbank back in October 2018 while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed earlier that year in May.

This means that if Beatrice and Edo marry by next spring, three of the Queen’s grandchildren will have tied the knot in a matter of two years.

Bookmakers are tipping for the Princess to confirm her alleged engagement soon with BeMyBet listing odds at 2/5 for an engagement announcement before the end of 2019, while Ladbrokes have slashed odds to 1/2 for a 2020 wedding.

