The ex fiancé of Princess Beatrice‘s husband-to-be, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has opened up about the pair’s royal engagement in light of the big announcement.

Princess Beatrice, 31, and the multi-millionaire property tycoon announced yesterday that they are set to wed.

Now, Edoardo’s ex partner and mother of his son, Dara Huang, has congratulated the happy couple on the exciting news.

Dara, 37, is a Chinese-American architect and shares two-year-old son Christopher ‘Woolfie’ Woolf, with Edoardo following their three and a half year engagement.

Sending her well wishes to the betrothed pair, she told the Daily Mail: ‘I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families.’

Princess Beatrice of York took to Twitter yesterday to publicly declare her lovely news, detailing that Edoardo had popped the question during a trip to Italy earlier this month.

Sharing a sweet snap shot of her beaming with joy in her beau’s arms beside a statement from Buckingham Palace, she told her 106 thousand followers: ‘I’m so excited to announce my engagement to Edo.’

Commenting on their daughter’s big moment, her parents Prince Andrew, Duke of York and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson said: ‘We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride.

‘We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.’

Meanwhile, Edo took to Instagram to swoon over his wife-to-be, who is ninth in line to the throne.

Beside a stunning snap of the pair, he sweetly wrote: ‘You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever. 💍’