Her jewellery appeared to hold a tribute

Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may only have been dating for less than a year, but it seems like things are getting more serious with the couple by the minute.

The royal and her property developer partner recently enjoyed a night out at the high-end private London club Annabel’s, where they were photographed arriving.

Beatrice wore a stunning black dress for the event, teamed with a stylish headband and matching black strappy heels.

But it was her subtle golden jewellery that royal watchers have zeroed in on, with many noticing that her elegant gold bracelet appears to hold a subtle tribute to Edoardo.

The £2,620 Cartier bracelet looks as though it has an engraving of the letter ‘E’ on it – presumably, a sweet nod from Beatrice to Edoardo himself. How lovely!

Of course, it’s not know whether Edoardo gave the bracelet to Beatrice as a gift, and therefore had it engraved himself, or whether Beatrice decided to make the touching tribute to her partner. Either way, it’s a very sweet tribute to the couple’s blossoming romance.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The Princess, 30, has recently brought along her boyfriend to a host of royal family events, hinting that their relationship is more serious than ever.

Edoardo recently accompanied her to the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor at St. George’s Chapel, in May. However, he wasn’t by Beatrice’s side for her sister Eugenie’s wedding last October, suggesting the romance was still new at this point.

He also went with Beatrice to a series of royal events with her father Prince Andrew, including a reception he was hosting at Buckingham Palace.

Rumours have since been circulating in the press that Beatrice could well be the next royal to tie the knot, with a royal insider claiming that no one in the family would be surprised if they got engaged soon.

However, only time will tell – and we’re sure Beatrice and Edoardo will take things at their own pace.

From our sister site Woman&Home