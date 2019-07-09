The Royal Family all have enviable wardrobes, so it’s not surprising that they’re inspired by each other from time to time. Recently, Princess Beatrice took a leaf out of Meghan’s book.

On Saturday, the two York sisters attended British Summer Time at Hyde Park. Whilst there, both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie nailed the casual, yet chic look.

Eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that Princess Beatrice was sporting a very familiar pair of trainers, that Duchess Meghan has also worn in the past during the Invictus Games. The Veja trainers are very on-trend, so we can’t blame her for choosing to get herself a pair.

Beatrice opted for the ‘Wata’ trainer style, which retails at £75. They looked great with her black and white bird print Alexander McQueen Dress, for a festival-ready look.

It seemed like Beatrice was particularly enjoying Celine Dion, as she was spotted singing along and dancing with her sister, Eugenie. Turns out the Royals love to let their hair down as much as we do!

When it comes to Veja trainers, the Duchess of Sussex prefers the ‘Esplar’ style, retailing at a slightly more expensive £95. Either way, the trainers are a must-have for any event that requires you to dress down, yet still make an impression.

Who knew trainers could look so stylish?

Veja Sneakers are a French footwear and accessory brand, that are known for its fairtrade and ecological manufacturing processes.

So not only would you own the same trainers as Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle, but you’d be supporting fair and sustainable fashion too. What’s not to love about that?

From our sister site Woman&Home