Ken Wharfe said Meghan’s protection officer is far more likely to blame for the furore

Princess Diana’s ex-bodyguard has defended Meghan Markle after she came under fire for instructing people to not take photos of her while watching friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by two friends last Thursday, was said to have banned photos because she was there in a ‘private capacity’.

However, Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe has said Meghan’s royal protection officer is far more likely to blame for the furore.

Appearing on This Morning today, he said: ‘From what I can see I don’t think she was complaining about it, I think the bodyguard got slightly over zealous… and that makes the problem even worse.

‘Diana just got on and lived with it. That’s what royals do – they like this.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I don’t know if she gave advice to her bodyguard or otherwise but it appears to me he’s taken it upon himself to deal with it, which is a mistake.’

He added that he wouldn’t even have considered trying to stop people from taking photos of the late Princess because it just wouldn’t have been possible.

It comes as former sports presenter Sally Jones, 64, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and said she was left ‘gobsmacked’ when she was asked not to take photos of the Duchess last week.

Sally shared: ‘I was a bit gobsmacked. I thought; “Have I upset people?” Then suddenly I felt a bit angry, and a bit bemused.’

Meghan critic Piers Morgan replied, ‘This is not a private visit, if you’re the Duchess of Sussex getting a freebie at Wimbledon, in the VIP seats, watching your mate Serena Williams with the company of your friends, it’s not a private visit, you’re there as a member of the royal family.’