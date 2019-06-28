Princess Eugenie delights fans with adorable picture from her childhood

The royal shared a super-sweet picture of herself on the beach as a child

Princess Eugenie is one of the only members of the royal family to have a personal Instagram account, and since she started it up, it’s become a great insight into her royal life.

The Duke of York’s daughter regularly posts insights into her day-to-day life, and adorable throwback photos of her childhood.

And yesterday was no exception, as Princess Eugenie shared a super-sweet picture of herself on the beach as a child.

The picture shows the young Princess in a matching blue swimming costume and sunhat, with a bucket in spade on hand. Eugenie also appears to have plenty of sunscream on too, with it being hilariously visible on her face and arms.

She posted a tounge-in-cheek caption go alongside the photo, saying, ‘As the Summer is coming, here is a throwback to when I clearly did a good job at rubbing in my sun cream! 🌞🌞#tbt’.

Eugenie’s 1 million Instagram followers clearly loved the adorable throwback picture to her younger days, with one commenting saying, ‘Love when you share your personal photos with us. This one is a royal gem! 👑 💎’

While another agreed, ‘💕Before Charlotte there was Eugenie (beatrice too) 😍The cutest little Princess! ✨’.

Others also speculated that Eugenie’s zealous sunscream application may have been done by her mum, Sarah Ferguson. One fan said, ‘🤣 That looks like a mother’s loving application.’

And another fan said, ‘Think our mums all did that to us when we were little lol 😂’.

It’s not clear where Eugenie is in the picture, but it’s safe to assume that she, Prince Andrew, Fergie and her sister Princess Beatrice were likely all on a family holiday, or day out somewhere.