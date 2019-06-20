Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie had a ‘stability’ in their lives that William and Harry didn’t

The royal cousins had very different childhoods

It’s fair to say that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, have led very different lives – despite being members of the same family.

The two sets of siblings both call the Queen their grandmother, but their experiences growing up have been very different.

And now, royal biographer Ingrid Seward has revealed in a new issue of PEOPLE magazine that Harry and William’s turbulent childhood has meant that Beatrice and Eugenie have had a stability the two boys saw little of.

She said: ‘Beatrice and Eugenie have had a stability that William and Harry have found painfully lacking in their lives. Although their early childhood was not good, those girls have had a very secure upbringing.’

MORE: Mike Tindall makes the Queen laugh with a magical Royal Ascot surprise

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Of course, Princes Harry and William dealt with a heartbreaking tragedy at a young age, the death of their mother, Princess Diana. So it’s no surprise that their lives were uprooted in a way Beatrice and Eugenie never experienced.

But the lives of the royal cousins mirror each other in the breakdown of their parent’s marriages – Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced in August 1996, while Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s relationship came to an end that same year.

While Diana and Charles’ marriage ended somewhat turbulently, with Diana speaking out publically against her ex-husband, Prince Andrew and Fergie have managed to carve out a strong friendship in the years since their split.

Seward added: ‘The girls love that their parents get on so well.’

The Princesses lives have without doubt veered off in a different direction to that of Princes William and Harry. While the Dukes are compelled to carry out official royal duties in support of the Queen, and their father, Prince Charles, Beatrice and Eugenie have been able to establish private lives outside of the monarchy.

Taken from our sister site, Woman and Home.