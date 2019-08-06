Kerry Katona is celebrating some good news after she revealed her daughter Heidi had lannded a scholarship at at London dance and theatre school.

The 38-year-old, who is mourning the death of her husband George Kay, with whom she had daughter DJ Rose, aged five, with is finally looking to the future as she reveals plans to support daughter Heidi, 12, follow her dreams of becoming a performer.

Kerry Katona revealed the exciting plans in her new! magazine column. She told fans, ‘I do have one piece of really good news in among all the darkness – my Heidi has won herself a scholarship to the amazing Urdang Academy dance and theatre school! she’ll be travelling up to London to attend twice a month on Sundays, and she’s so excited.’

But for proud mum Kerry, there is an air of caution about her daughter following in her footsteps – as former member of Atomic Kitten – and Kerry wants to make sure her daughter is not given the opportunity just because she has a famous mum.

Kerry explained, ‘The owner approached me after seeing her video on Instagram and told me she has natural talent. He also reassured me that he was keen to get Heidi on board not because of who I am, but because of how genuinely good she is.’

And a reassured Kerry – who is also mum to Molly, 17, Lily-Sue, 16, Max, 11 and DJ, five – is confident it could be the start of a career in the spotlight for Heidi, who she had with ex husband Mark Croft.

She added, ‘Obviously I’m such a proud mum and I really hope this will help her confidence grow. She’s an incredible little performer – I reckon this might be the start of big things for my girl!’

We can’t wait to see her blossom too! Go Heidi!