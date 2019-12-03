'Put some clothes on and grow up'

X-Factor viewers were left gobsmacked when the Pussycat Dolls took to the stage for an epic performance to mark their return to music on Saturday.

The girl group, who are known for their burlesque themed dancing and revealing outfits, took to the stage on the ITV talent show to showcase an all singing all dancing medley of their greatest hits.

But for many at home, the band made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, were found to be totally inappropriate.

As the ladies stepped on stage rocking some rather skimpy PVC costumes and busting out some of their classically provocative dance moves, viewers took to social media to express their shock and disapproval, branding the pre-watershed performance as ‘soft porn’.

Meanwhile, TV watchdog Ofcom received over 400 complaints.

Taking to Twitter to share their rage, one watcher wrote, ‘It makes me uncomfortable to see 5 grown women dancing half naked on my screen.’

Another passionately added, ‘Disgusting, disrespectful and shameful and all before the watershed. X-Factor is a family show and I enjoy it with my 7-year-old daughter who was shocked and disgusted as was I. Call yourself a role model, put some clothes on and grow up.’

While one more chipped in, ‘Nothing like soft porn to groom the next generation of girls. Disgraceful for a family show.’

‘This teaches my daughter that this is the way to be successful… it also teaches my son that woman are sexual objects. It’s disgraceful,’ wrote another angry parent.

Despite the uproar, some praised the Pussycat Dolls for their time on stage.

‘OMG the @pussycatdolls have reunited great to see them back together smashing it tonight #XFactorCelebrity #XFactor,’ swooned one.

‘They were brilliant ❤❤,’ added a second.

Ofcom have said that they are “assessing the 419 complaints against their broadcasting rules” and have not yet decided whether or not to investigate.