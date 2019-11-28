Nicole Scherzinger and the girls are getting back together 10 years after their split

The Pussycat Dolls announced their reunion tour this morning, 10 years on from their split.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are all planning on singing and dancing around the world once more, performing hits like When I Grow Up and Don’t Cha.

X Factor judge Nicole took to her Instagram to reveal the news, saying: “I am very excited to share that we are back, baby! The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?!”

And speaking on Heart Breakfast, she said: “This is two words – ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we’re here to announce our reunion tour.”

Ashley added: “It’s been 10 years since we got back together and we were all ready to do this.

“It’s taken us a while to get to this place, but we’re all here.”

But, while five of the group of six were present, one noticable absence was their former bandmate Melody Thornton, who will not be joining them on the tour.

While the former Celebs Go Dating and Dancing On Ice star is yet to reveal the reason she’s not going on tour with her former bandmates, she has revealed she’s working on her solo career, and recently released a single called Love Will Return.

She previously told The Sun: “For me, I’ve spent years developing music and funding it myself. I would really like to get music out on my own as a creative person.”

Famously, Melody was the only member to have contributed lead vocals – other than Nicole – on the Pussycat Dolls’ second album, and she has previously admitted she found being in the group “challenging” due to the fact that Nicole was the star.

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: “They said we’re going to have Nicole do all of the recording, you’re going to have to learn and dance with the rest of these girls.

“For me, it really affected my confidence because I wasn’t using my best asset, and people were getting to know me for something that I didn’t do. And I was the weakest dancer, so it was challenging.”